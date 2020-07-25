What does IESA decision mean for IHSA fall sports?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Does the Illinois Elementary School Association's Friday decision to cancel most of its fall sports schedule because of COVID-19 mean the Illinois High School Association is heading down the same path?

Not necessarily, said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.

Anderson, who expects his organization to reach a verdict during its Board of Directors meeting Wednesday, replied, "I don't think so," when asked that question.

"While (IESA executive director) Steve Endsley and I have been monitoring our progress together, I do think his situation is different. I respect and understand the decision Steve, his staff and board had to make.

"When our board convenes Wednesday, I think they will be looking at this strictly through a high school lens and reach a conclusion that is best for our member high schools.

"I do believe we will have some outcomes this Wednesday. It's time to provide some direction to our schools, and that's our intention for having this meeting."

Anderson said Friday's videoconference meeting conducted by the IHSA with officials from the Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) and the Illinois School Board of Education (ISBE) was productive.