What Illinois can learn from the Texas energy crisis

Nuclear power is also a much larger contributor to Illinois’ grid than it is to the one in Texas. The state’s generators are also largely more equipped for the cold.

Illinois has also increased its efforts to weatherize power plants and wind turbines following a 2014 polar vortex which stressed energy grids.

“Texas did not do any such preparations even after they had the deep freeze back in 2011,” Barbeau said. “Ultimately, they took the cheap way out...I think the big difference in Texas is there's nobody in charge. There's no central planning agency, there's no one who's there to oversee and make sure that the resources are there.”

“In times like these, that’s what we have to take away from the Texas situation...it’s really a significant national event that I think is going to have waves for years to come,” he said.

Because gas prices have been low in recent years, some areas of the country, including Texas, have become increasingly reliant on natural gas resources.

Abe Scarr, director of Illinois Public Interest Research Group, said he thinks that the crisis in Texas is revealing problems with that strategy as gas prices rise.