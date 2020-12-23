What the new COVID relief package means for your money

A second wave of federal coronavirus relief totaling $900 billion could begin flowing to millions of Americans as soon as the year’s end, nearly nine months after Congress passed the original pandemic relief package known as the CARES Act.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s what the COVID relief package — part of a $2.3 trillion spending bill passed by Congress and now awaiting the president’s signature — could mean for you, your family, your home or your business.

This article originally appeared on the personal finance website NerdWallet. Anna Helhoski, a writer at NerdWallet, contributed to this report.