What to know in the final weeks of the 2020 census

Here is what to know about the final weeks of the 2020 census:

When’s the last day I can fill out a census form?

Households have until Sept. 30 to respond to the census on their own.

A coalition of civil rights organizations and local governments have filed a lawsuit against the Census Bureau in an effort to move the deadline back to Oct. 31, but the case remains tied up in the courts. A bipartisan group of senators has introduced a bill to extend both the counting deadline and the deadline for reporting results.

Where can I fill out the census?

The 2020 census can be completed online or over the phone in English at 844-330-2020 and in Spanish at 844-468-2020. Households can also complete the form by mail by returning questionnaires.

What questions are asked on the census form?

The 2020 census includes fewer than a dozen basic demographic questions about the household and its residents. The form asks the name, sex, age and race of every person in the house.