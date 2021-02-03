What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine second dose

Another important factor for the second dose of the vaccine is the manufacturer. Experts have maintained that people should not mix and match vaccine brands.

“The short answer is, we don’t know how important it is so we are really encouraging people to get the same brand,” Landon said.

She recommended that people take a photo of their vaccination card so they have a digital copy with the first dose date and manufacturer information.

Logistics of the second shot

In the meantime, health care providers are closely monitoring their vaccine availability to balance first and second doses, as well as make sure people have the ability to show up to their appointments.

One health care network with clinics in the Chicago area has a fleet of vans that it uses to bring people in for appointments, while also partnering with ride-share companies.

“We recognize that transportation is one of the biggest barriers,” said Dr. Ali Khan of Oak Street Health, a national network of clinics that focuses on low-income seniors.

Oak Street also has mobile teams that can administer vaccines at people’s homes for those who aren’t able to come to the clinic, he said.