When COVID-19 hit, study abroad students scrambled to get home. Will those programs resume this year?

After delaying the start of college, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, 19-year-old Claire Noland is certain she’ll begin school this fall. She just doesn’t know in which country.

Noland, an incoming freshman at New York University, hopes to spend her first two semesters in Italy. But if her study abroad program in Florence falls through due to travel restrictions, she’ll have to settle for stateside classes.

“I am trying to prepare myself for the next year of my life,” said Noland, who grew up in Elgin and must wait until summer to learn the final status of her program. “That can be somewhat nerve-wracking.”

More than a year has passed since study abroad programs screeched to a near-universal halt in the early days of the pandemic, but the fate of the international experiences is still up in the air. Many college students don’t know if they should start packing their bags yet, let alone book flights.

And though local universities planned to relaunch programs this fall, some of the most popular study abroad locations — France, Spain and Italy — were recently singled out on the U.S. State Department’s “Do Not Travel” list, which could change the outcome.