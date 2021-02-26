When does daylight saving time begin in Illinois? Not long from now, actually

PEORIA — As March begins, the days are getting longer. Well, the amount of daylight is getting longer. A day still is 24 hours in length.

Starting March 14, daylight after noon each day will extend noticeably, too.

Daylight saving time — without the extra "s" in "savings," like some Chicagoans include in "Soldier's Field" — begins at 2 a.m. that Sunday. It'll last until 2 a.m. Nov. 7, when Central Standard Time returns.

Instead of the sun setting at 6:03 p.m., like it will March 13, it'll set at 7:04 p.m. March 14.

Of course, sunrise is at 6:13 a.m. March 13 and 7:11 a.m. March 14. Thus, daylight is just being redistributed, at least for now. By the first day of summer, June 20, we'll have more than 15 hours of daylight per 24-hour cycle.

If one former state senator had his way, Illinois would be on Central Daylight Time all year.

Now an official in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration, Andy Manar introduced a bill in 2019 that would put Illinois on daylight time perpetually. The Senate passed it 44-2-2, but it languished in the House.