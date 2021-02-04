When Obamacare enrollment reopens Feb. 15, what will it mean for Illinois residents?

How is the government getting the word out?

The Biden administration has pledged to spend $50 million on outreach and education to make sure people know they can sign up. The Trump administration had cut spending on workers to help people enroll in exchange plans.

That spending is “what we’ve been missing for the past four years in terms of a national strategy in getting people enrolled and to underscore the importance of health insurance, especially during a pandemic,” said Stephani Becker, associate director of health care justice at the Shriver Center on Poverty Law in Chicago.

The Illinois Department of Insurance had no information about how much of that money will flow to Illinois.

Will the new enrollment period make a difference?

Consumer advocates had been asking the Trump administration for months to reopen the Obamacare marketplace to give people another chance to gain coverage amid the pandemic. About a dozen states that run their own marketplaces, rather than rely on the federal exchange like Illinois, reopened their marketplaces last year in response to the pandemic, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.