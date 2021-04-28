When will Illinois go to the next phase of COVID reopening? Here's what needs to happen.

BELLEVILLE — Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said Illinois could soon loosen COVID-19 restrictions if the state continues to see a drop in cases and hospitalizations.

To move into a "bridge phase" toward full reopening, the state needed to meet two measurements: 70% of residents 65 and older had to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and hospitalizations, COVID-19 illnesses and deaths had to see no significant increase over 28 days.

Illinois met the vaccine measurement at the end of March, but didn't loosen restrictions because of a rise in cases and hospitalization. As vaccinations increased, the state saw those numbers begin to decline. Now, the state has neared the end of its 28-day monitoring period.

"They've been coming down gradually, which is terrific," Pritzker said at a news conference Monday in Aurora.

The governor added that the state has another "five or six days" in the monitoring period. The Illinois Department of Public Health did not immediately reply to a request for information on when the period started or will end.

Data from IDPH showed new hospitalizations statewide decreasing since April 16, though the overall trend was still marked as "increasing."