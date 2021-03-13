When will it be safe to hug loved ones again? Your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered

The main difference between the three vaccines is the number of doses needed and their "efficacy."

While the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two shots, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine only requires one. Meaning, unlike the other two doses, you will not have to schedule and return for a second dose.

Additionally, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna doses, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored at higher temperatures.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a lower efficacy rate compared to Pfizer's 95% rate and Moderna's 94.1% rate. An efficacy rate is determined during clinical trials, according to the CDC. It measures how effective a vaccine will be in reducing the possibility of a person contracting the virus after being vaccinated.

According to data submitted to the FDA, the J&J vaccine has a 72% efficacy rate at preventing COVID-19 and an 86% rate at preventing death or severe illnesses from the virus. That means you're 72% less likely to contract COVID-19 and 86% less likely to be severely sick or die from the disease.

Ezike added that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also tested well against different variants of COVID-19 that have been showing up in the U.S. and Illinois.