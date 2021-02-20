When will people in Illinois under 65 with health conditions be eligible for COVID vaccine?

PEORIA — The landscape keeps changing on the COVID-19 vaccination front, and many people still anxiously awaiting their first shot have questions — here are some answers.

It may be a while. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois would open up vaccinations to everyone with certain comorbidities on Feb. 25, but a number of health departments said they would not be participating due to lack of vaccine. Health officials have said they will begin taking appointments for those people once more vaccine is available.

Appointments are extremely limited. Because of a delivery disruption caused by winter weather, Tazewell and Woodford counties have temporarily suspended online and phone appointment scheduling.

Another reason for limited appointments is because much of the vaccine that is coming to area health departments is now reserved for people who are getting their second shot, said Peoria City/County Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson. PCCHD will be able to vaccinate anyone who already has an appointment, but they have stopped making new appointments for the time being, said Hendrickson.

