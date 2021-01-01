When will you get the COVID-19 vaccine? These northern Illinois health systems may use electronic medical records to reach patients in next phases.

“There will be a validation process in place to confirm that individuals who receive the vaccine are front line essential workers, but we want to ensure that no one gets turned away,” Dr. Kiran Joshi, senior medical officer and co-lead of the Cook County Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

The DuPage County Health Department is working with hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies and community leaders “to make vaccine available through as many locations as possible,” spokeswoman Stephanie Calvillo said in an email. She said the department believes the next phase of vaccinations, beyond health care workers and long-term care residents, is likely “several weeks” away.

Walgreens and CVS have said they expect the vaccine to be available to the public during the spring, and patients will likely be able to make appointments at their pharmacies to get the shots.

Many older patients and essential workers are anxiously waiting to hear more about when it will be their turn.

Peggy Porter, who’s in the older-than-74 group, said she’s called Walgreens and her doctor to find out when she can get vaccinated, but has yet to get details. Porter, who lives in the Loop, has been careful to avoid public places.