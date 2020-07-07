× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration this week named borrowers approved for loans of $150,000 or more under the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which sought to stem the number of layoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The following list is for the 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 18th congressional districts, which includes some areas of northern Illinois and the Metro East. Visit here for a list of all Illinois funding. The information ranges from $150,000 to $350,000, $350,000 to $1 million, $1-2 million, $2-5 million and $5-10 million.

The treasury provided loan amounts below $150,000, but did not provide business names at that level. See that information here.

This is a large file and may take time to load. Scroll down and right to see more information.

