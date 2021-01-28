While Illinois lost population over the past decade, four suburban counties grew, study shows

Meanwhile, estimates showed Illinois lost more than 243,000 residents, or 1.89% of the population, between 2010 and 2020. Only West Virginia lost a greater share of its population during that time, the CMAP analysis showed.

"It's just sort of shocking to see that we're at the bottom, here," Aleman said.

The analysis was based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Results of the 2020 Census are not yet available.

Brian Harger, senior research specialist at Northern Illinois University's Center for Governmental Studies, said statewide figures indicate Illinois is losing younger people, such as those in the middle of their careers or who are beginning to enter the workforce, he said.

In the past, many of downstate Illinois' population losses were offset by growth in the Chicago area but that trend appears to have stalled. For many parts of the state the figures are a continuation of long-term trends of population and job losses, and that poses challenges for the future, he said.

To keep people in the state, they need job opportunities, he said. But to bring in new jobs, businesses must see there are people nearby able to work.