White House visit by Brian Urlacher preceded Trump pardon of football great’s brother, Casey Urlacher, in federal gambling case

Early last March, as the spread of the coronavirus was rapidly plunging the world into crisis, reporters were camped outside the White House hoping for word from President Donald Trump when a certain Hall of Fame linebacker made a rather conspicuous appearance.

“Brian Urlacher of the Chicago Bears was waiting on the lawn with reporters for Trump to arrive,” CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted at the time. “When he did, Trump called him over and brought him into the residence, but didn’t take any questions from reporters.”

Though the reason for the invite was never disclosed, Urlacher’s brother, Casey, had just pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he acted as a recruiter and bagman for a sports gambling ring that raked in millions of dollars from hundreds of Chicago-area bettors.

The visit clearly made an impression on Brian Urlacher, and apparently on Trump as well.

“This was a once in a lifetime experience!” Urlacher later posted on Instagram along with a photo of his Bears jersey laid out on the Resolute Desk in front of a smiling Trump. “Got to hang in the Oval Office with President Trump and my family. He could not have been any nicer or accommodating to all of us.”