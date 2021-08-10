White-tailed deer exposed to COVID-19: What it means

DETROIT – As researchers continue to observe the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on humans, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is studying its effect on wildlife.

A recent study from the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service discovered that white-tailed deer populations in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

White-tailed deer are found in every county in Michigan, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Researchers discovered antibodies for the virus in 33% of the 481 blood samples they collected from January 2020 through March 2021.

Of the 33% of samples with antibodies present, only three were collected in 2020. All the others were collected in 2021, said Thomas DeLiberto, assistant director at the USDA National Wildlife Research Center and a contributing author of the study.

When compared with 143 samples collected before January 2020, only one sample showed signs of exposure. Researchers determined this sample was a false positive, DeLiberto said.

Researchers do not currently know how the deer were exposed, but it's possible they were exposed through humans, the environment, other deer or another species entirely, according to a USDA summary of the study's findings.

There are about 30 million white-tailed deer across the United States which often come into close contact with people, according to the USDA. While this sounds concerning, DeLiberto said the risk of transmission from animals to people is very low.

"This is a human-adapted pathogen. In its current form, it likes to be in people and the greatest risk to people is transmission from other infected people," he said.

Hunters concerned with eating meat from infected deer have no need to fear. According to the USDA, there is no evidence people can get COVID-19 by eating or preparing meat from infected animals.

Samples were collected from deer in 32 counties across the four states. Samples for the study were obtained opportunistically as part of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service's wildlife damage management activities, according to the USDA.

Of the 113 samples collected in Michigan, 76 showed signs of exposure. All 113 of these samples were collected between January and March of 2021, DeLiberto said.

In Illinois, 7% of the 101 samples collected contained antibodies. In New York, 19% of 68 samples indicated exposure. In Pennsylvania, antibodies were detected in 31% of its 199 samples.

On Aug. 21, 2020, the National Academy of Sciences published a study which found some animals are at greater risk of being infected with SARS-CoV-2. In October 2020, multiple mink at a Michigan farm showed signs of illness with two testing "presumptive positive" for the virus during an autopsy.

After the department's Agricultural Research Service discovered it could experimentally infect white-tailed deer with SARS-CoV-2 in captivity, the next step was to see whether deer could be infected in the wild, DeLiberto said.

"The CDC estimates that over 114 million Americans have been infected by SARS-CoV-2," DeLiberto said. "With a lot of us in the science community, it raised some concern as to whether we're starting to see spillover of that virus from people to animals."

While the study was intended to see whether white-tailed deer had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, it opened a number of questions about what this exposure means.

One of the things DeLiberto wants to further explore is the extent white-tailed deer have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, and how they are exposed to the virus.

"Is the virus circulating in white-tailed deer? We don't know that from this study because we only looked at exposure," DeLiberto said. "If it is circulating, are they transmitting it to other wildlife or domestic animals?"

While the USDA has not observed signs of illness in the wild deer surveyed and the infected deer in captivity, it noted this was not the focus of this study.

In terms of Michigan's deer population, DeLiberto said the sample is too small to tell how many deer could have been exposed in the state.

"We only tested 113 samples. In Michigan there are so many, many more deer, right? In order to get a real good handle on how many have been infected in Michigan, you would have to get a much bigger sample size than that, than 113, and you'd have to get them from all over the state," DeLiberto said.

The samples in Michigan were taken from deer in Alpena, Alcona, Emmett, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Jackson, Lenawee, Mecosta, Montmorency and Presque Isle counties.

The USDA is currently working with federal and state organizations, including the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies to determine its next steps.

