Who gets tested for the coronavirus in Illinois when there are not enough testing kits?

A day after President Donald Trump assured Americans that testing for the coronavirus is “expanding rapidly, day by day,” administration officials admitted Thursday that testing in the United States is lagging badly behind other nations, and they could not say when it will improve.
For Illinois, that means health officials will continue to test only the most seriously ill, or those who have come into contact with those diagnosed with the sometimes fatal disease.
“Here’s what’s happening. We’re not getting enough tests. We’re not getting enough test kits,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday, hours before Trump’s televised address to the nation.
State health officials say they follow a “guidance” to prioritize testing.
“Guidance for testing is specific but allows for some interpretation,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said while standing alongside Pritzker at a news conference.
If someone’s ill and has been to an affected area or has come off a cruise, or had contact with a known coronavirus case, he or she meets “immediate criteria” for testing.
The problem is that, in Chicago, there are at least two cases of “community” infection, meaning they have tested positive for coronavirus without having visited an area or having known contact with a patient.
At some point in the last 10 days -- officials haven’t been able to say when -- public health workers adjusted its criteria for testing so that travel or contact with a known patient aren’t the only criteria. If someone is “critically” ill but flu or pneumonia has been ruled out, that person will also be tested, Ezike said.
“If someone presents to a health care facility and they are really sick, they get hospitalized, they’ve tested for flu, it wasn’t flu," she explained. "They’ve tested for many other bacterias, viruses, fungi and cannot find an etiology, that would also be a criteria to say, 'Look, we can’t find etiology for this illness, they’re critically ill, this also qualifies to be a person under investigation, so that sample would also qualify to be sent to the public health lab.”
Tests are not being administered for now to people with flu-like symptoms but who do not have the flu or pneumonia and aren’t critically ill, people with mild symptoms or younger people with healthier immune systems.
“Someone who says, ‘Oh, I don’t feel well, (have) traveled nowhere, I’m not connected to anything,’ that’s ... low-risk for being COVID," Ezike said. “So that person would not qualify to have their samples sent to us because we are trying to prioritize our high-risk individuals.”
She said the state hopes to be able to use commercial labs to expand testing as kits become more available.
“For a low-risk person, that is the one we wanted to be able to send to the commercial labs,” Ezike said. "Thinking that they’re low risk and most of those would actually be negative.”
It’s not clear what evidence health officials would have to believe that people displaying mild symptoms are low-risk for testing positive.
Illinois currently has supplies to test about 4,050 specimens and is requesting additional kits from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Reagent kits allow us to test respiratory specimens such as nasal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and sputum,” said Melaney Arnold, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health. “We typically test two to three specimens per patient.”
She said the state is meeting the daily demand for tests under the current guidance. “We are able to test most specimens and provide results within 24 hours of receiving them,” she said.
The number of people across the United States who have been tested is believed to be under 10,000. By contrast, South Korea has tested more than 210,000 people and is testing nearly 20,000 people every day, while in the United Kingdom, more than 29,700 people have been tested, and more than 1,000 tests are being carried out per day.
Government officials say they do not know the exact number of people being tested because some are being done by private hospitals and laboratories that have not been reporting to the CDC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease scientist, called the testing situation a “failing” at a congressional hearing on Thursday.
“The idea of anybody getting it easily the way people in other countries are doing it -- we’re not set up for that,” he said. “Do I think we should be? Yes. But we’re not."