Who’s ahead in the Illinois vaccine race? Data shows downstate counties outpacing Chicago area.

As of Friday, just 5% of the residents of West Englewood’s ZIP code had been fully vaccinated.

Adams County had reached that vaccination rate by Feb. 9.

Distribution of doses

It’s difficult to untangle who’s getting doses, how many and when.

The federal government ships some doses directly to Illinois providers, but the bulk of shipments come through the state health department — which controls doses outside Chicago — and the Chicago health department, which gets its own supply.

The state has several different ways it ships doses across Illinois — including increasingly through mass vaccination sites staffed by the National Guard. But the vast majority of shots move through the nearly 100 local health departments. Those departments, in turn, host clinics and dole out doses to other providers.

One of the universal complaints of local health officials has been the uneven supply of vaccine, mixed with uncertainty over how the state figures out how much to send where.

“Even we don’t know exactly how those allocation decisions are made,” said Chris Hoff, DuPage County’s director of community health resources.