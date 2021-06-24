Why Fourth of July fireworks in Illinois could be in short supply this year

Those looking to light up their neighborhoods this 4th of July with store-bought fireworks may need to find another way to celebrate the summer holiday.

The American Pyrotechnic Association confirmed this week that there was a shortage of consumer fireworks across the nation, with 70% of the usual supply being available for purchase.

Julie Heckman, executive director of the APA, said that a surge in fireworks purchases in 2020 led to a lack of supply this year, while shutdowns of factories in China, where 99% of the material for fireworks is produced, has contributed to major shortages across the board.

"This is a result of unprecedented sales and use during the entire pandemic," Heckman said. "When sporting events, concerts, festivals, fairs and large Independence Day celebrations were canceled, Americans brought the celebration to their backyard.

"But they didn't just celebrate the Fourth of July. Americans bought fireworks for birthdays and graduations and Labor Day and New Year's Eve and Memorial Day, because there was nothing else to do. There was unprecedented sale and use across the entire country."

Illinois regulates the distribution and sale of fireworks. There are a limited number of major stores selling fireworks in the state and the supply is limited by law to novelty items such as party poppers, snakes and sparklers, along with smaller ground-based fireworks like cones (also known as cakes) or mines. Popular items such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, or Roman candles are banned from sale in the state.

This means that people cross state lines to find the bigger fireworks with stores in Indiana and Missouri being popular. However, bringing them back for use in Illinois is illegal and could result in fines or jail time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heckman explained the fireworks industry, like many others, is caught up in supply chain issues that have affected everything from computer semiconductors to chlorine for pools to even ketchup. She said the challenge of getting fireworks from production sites in China to the United States has proven difficult.

"They couldn't produce to the demand to replace all of the fireworks that were sold in the U.S,," Heckman said. "About 30% of the fireworks that we hoped would be here for the Fourth of July have not arrived. There are a lot of firework containers sitting out in the Pacific Ocean on vessels right now. There are a lot of containers stuck at the West Coast ports that have been sitting idly for 2-3 months."

Those concerned about professional shows, however, shouldn't be. Heckman said firms that produce the elaborate July 4th productions kept their supply from the year prior and will use it this year.

"Those companies sat on their inventory for a full year because they had no work," Heckman said. "The professional fireworks industry was basically shuttered last year. Now, we believe the Fourth of July will ignite a summer of recovery for the professional fireworks industry."

But, for more laid-back and informal displays, Heckman recommends that people buy as early as possible due to what will likely be a lack of supply and variety at displays and stores.

"They should purchase early, rather than later," Heckman said. "Potentially, these stores could sell out."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0