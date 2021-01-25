Why is the COVID-19 death rate higher in Tazewell County than other parts of Illinois?

"That is the information that is available at this time," Sparkman said.

As for avoiding the disease, Hendrickson advised people — especially the older population — to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Furthermore, she urged those in higher-age brackets, especially those with comorbidities, to employ at-home monitoring, such as with a blood-pressure cuff and pulse oximeter.

She said people of all ages should "continue to take those precautions that we have been asking them to do since the beginning of March," such as limiting social interactions and wearing a mask in public. Sader echoed that advice, along with hand washing and maintaining social distance.

It's impossible to determine any county's faithfulness to such practices. But Sader suggested Tazewell County residents might be more lax in following COVID-prevention techniques, thus possibly contributing to the higher death rate there, he said.

"We have heard anecdotally that adherence to distancing and masking may be worse (in Tazewell County), but we have no hard data to make that conclusion," he said.

Could Tazewell County's higher COVID-19 death rate stem from a break with Springfield?