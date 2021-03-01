Why winter weather is no match for rats in America's 'rattiest city'

“They’re trying to escape the elements,” she said. “They go wherever they can take advantage of human error.”

She urged city residents to call 311 or use the CHI311App to report the rodents.

Rats burrow in the snow, the same way they do in dirt, digging up to 3 feet down, and then moving laterally under concrete slabs or into structures. The rats also pull material, such as newspaper or garbage bags, into their burrows for warmth. Come spring, Villamil warned, the rats that survive the winter and are looking to mate may get more aggressive and brazen.

“Sanitation is key,” Villamil said. “Rats are only here because there’s food for them. They can’t survive here without humans.”

The snow may also lull human beings into a key tactical mistake: not picking up dog poop. That could be a rat’s next easy meal.

And if rats gets really lean? They’ll cannibalize other rats.

Recent snow-delayed garbage pickup left extra meals for rodents. But the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation continues rat poisoning year-round, spokeswoman Cristina Villareal said.

“The extreme cold helps to slow down breeding, but we will continue to aggressively bait,” she said. “Snow is helpful for our work, because we can track rodents easier and find their burrows. We recommend residents continue to clean up after their dogs and contain their garbage to help support our efforts.”

