Comcast restored for some Central Illinois customers after widespread outage

3:15 p.m.

Comcast service appeared to have been restored for at least some Central Illinois customers as of 3 p.m.

Downdetector.com showed that the number of user-reported service losses was down to roughly 5,000. More than 16,000 people had reported outages as of 2:13 p.m.

A live outage map on the Downdetector website still showed some outages in the region as of 3:20 p.m.

Comcast's website and social media channels did not indicate what happened.

2:30 p.m.

Comcast has gone down for thousands of customers in multiple states, according to widespread reports.

The website Downdetector.com, which allows users to report online services and providers that aren't working for them, listed nearly 15,000 reports about Comcast shortly before 2 p.m. Commenters were reporting a loss of service in Illinois and Indiana.

Here's what Downdector's live outage map looked like as of 2:40 p.m.