Widespread looting overshadows peaceful protests in Chicago and beyond, as Gov. Pritzker battles Trump

Far South Side Alderman Anthony Beale, 9th, was joined by Near North Side Alderman Brian Hopkins, 2nd, and Southwest Side Alderman Raymond Lopez, 15th, in calling for Lightfoot to request 3,000 National Guard troops to help patrol the South and West sides.

"There were too few police and no National Guardsmen in the neighborhoods where overnight and throughout Sunday armed vandals looted," Beale wrote in a letter to Lightfoot. "Yes, to the protection of the city's central area but also, if not first, let's protect the people and neighborhoods that make our city what it is."

Lightfoot denied that the city prioritized protecting the Loop over neighborhoods on the South and West sides and promised to help those neighborhoods rebuild.

"There is no way, no way we would ever let any neighborhood receive more resources and protection than any others. Ever," Lightfoot said. "That certainly didn't happen over the course of the weekend."

Lightfoot said such criticism is offensive to her as a black woman and added, "We did not stand by and let the South and West sides burn as some are propagating," while noting that the looting "spread like a wildfire over the weekend."