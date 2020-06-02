Widespread looting overshadows peaceful protests in Chicago and beyond, as Gov. Pritzker battles Trump

CHICAGO - As widespread looting overshadowed peaceful protests for a third straight day, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday intensified the state's response to the civic unrest that has erupted since the police killing of George Floyd, even as the governor battled President Donald Trump on the national stage.
Pritzker declared seven counties a disaster zone and announced 250 members of the Illinois National Guard and an additional 300 members of the Illinois State Police would be deployed to help reinforce suburban and downstate police departments. That comes in addition to the 375 guard members Pritzker activated in Chicago over the weekend at Mayor Lori Lightfoot's request.
The announcement came as shattered storefront windows and rampant theft have become commonplace in many Chicago neighborhoods and suburban shopping centers, crimes that in most cases have not been tied to ongoing protests of Floyd's killing last week by a Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with his murder.
Pritzker called the state reinforcements necessary to respond to a "surge of destructive action," which in Chicago started in the Loop and the River North neighborhood Saturday night and became particularly acute on the city's South and West Side neighborhoods for much of Sunday and Monday.
"The looting on the South and West sides and really all over the city, not to mention the state, is abhorrent," Pritzker said in a late afternoon news conference. "It is certainly the obligation that we all have to keep our communities safe."
Pritzker did not say where the additional guard troops would be deployed or which communities have requested help, and his spokeswoman did not respond to repeated requests for that information. The State Police on Monday reported having already assisted Chicago, Aurora, Oak Lawn, North Riverside, Evergreen Park, Joliet, Calumet City, Lansing, Rochelle, Rockford, Freeport, Champaign and Carbondale. How the additional 300 officers would be distributed around the state also was unclear.
The governor made the decision on a day when tensions with police continued to heighten in many Chicago neighborhoods and suburbs and as Lightfoot defended the city's attempts to stem the looting. Pritzker also spent the day trading barbs with Trump over the president's rhetoric in response to Floyd's death, which has included tweeting that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" and calling for governors to "dominate the streets."
During a phone call Trump held with the nation's governors, Pritzker told Trump his "inflammatory" rhetoric over Floyd's death was unacceptable. Pritzker called for "national leadership in calling for calm and making sure that we're addressing the concerns of the legitimate peaceful protesters. That will help us to bring order."
Trump responded by telling Pritzker he did not approve of his rhetoric or his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois. Later Monday, Trump held a Rose Garden news conference to announce he would mobilize the U.S. military to end "riots and lawlessness" in states, though it was unclear what form such an action might take.
Trump then walked across Pennsylvania Avenue to St. John's Church, where he held a Bible for a photo-op, after federal officers had used tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets to clear peaceful protesters to make way for the president. Pritzker appeared on CNN as the scene unfolded and condemned Trump's actions.
"I reject the notion that the federal government can send troops into the state of Illinois. The fact is that the president has created an incendiary moment here," Pritzker said, calling such a move illegal and a distraction from the president's "miserable failure" over the coronavirus. "Now, seeing a moment where there is unrest because of the injustice that was done to George Floyd, he wants to create another topic, something where he can be the law and order president. He's been a miserable failure."
Across Chicago, its suburbs and in many downstate cities on Monday, elected officials and police leaders struggled to manage their share of the national fallout from Floyd's death last week. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties in the Chicago region, Madison County near St. Louis and Macon County, which includes Decatur.
Prtizker emphasized that the state was acting as a "support mechanism" and that decisions on how to respond to looting remained a local one. In Chicago, some aldermen already were questioning the response by Lightfoot and new police Superintendent David Brown.
Far South Side Alderman Anthony Beale, 9th, was joined by Near North Side Alderman Brian Hopkins, 2nd, and Southwest Side Alderman Raymond Lopez, 15th, in calling for Lightfoot to request 3,000 National Guard troops to help patrol the South and West sides.
"There were too few police and no National Guardsmen in the neighborhoods where overnight and throughout Sunday armed vandals looted," Beale wrote in a letter to Lightfoot. "Yes, to the protection of the city's central area but also, if not first, let's protect the people and neighborhoods that make our city what it is."
Lightfoot denied that the city prioritized protecting the Loop over neighborhoods on the South and West sides and promised to help those neighborhoods rebuild.
"There is no way, no way we would ever let any neighborhood receive more resources and protection than any others. Ever," Lightfoot said. "That certainly didn't happen over the course of the weekend."
Lightfoot said such criticism is offensive to her as a black woman and added, "We did not stand by and let the South and West sides burn as some are propagating," while noting that the looting "spread like a wildfire over the weekend."
Brown countered the contention that officers stood by and allowed the South and West sides to be looted by rattling off arrest statistics - nearly 700 of them on Sunday in the neighborhoods compared with less than half that in the Loop on Saturday night. He said at least 132 officers were injured on Sunday alone.
"If the narrative is true, you would have greater numbers in the downtown area than you would have in the neighborhoods," Brown said. "So the facts just don't support the presumption that we did something more in downtown than we did in neighborhoods. All of our efforts (Sunday) were in the neighborhoods on the West and South sides."
So far, the 375 National Guard members allotted to the city have been used to secure the Loop and adjacent downtown neighborhoods. On Monday, the Loop remained locked down to only residents and workers in the area, with the L and CTA buses barred from making stops in the area.
The city's 9 p.m. curfew remained in effect, and the CTA suspended all bus and train service overnight beginning at 9:30 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, citing public safety concerns. Metra suspended all service Monday.
Brown and Lightfoot said the National Guard was used to secure downtown so that more officers would be available to patrol the neighborhoods. But the looting continued throughout the city nonetheless.
In South Shore, looters cleared out City Sports, a clothing and shoe store on 71st Street near Jeffery Boulevard. The windows were broken with shattered glass, and hangers and shoe boxes spilled out onto the street.
Across the street, a group of volunteers gathered in the Jeffery Plaza parking lot on the south side of 71st Street to begin cleaning up.
"We were hoping whatever damage was done was done," said Ibrahim Okoe, 38. "And we could come clean up."
The store was in shambles, with mannequins toppled over and the counter smashed. By 10 a.m., police had set up yellow caution tape and stood guard in front of the store.
Despite the damage, people were still arriving at the store looking for free clothes and shoes.
"They took everything," an officer told a citizen.
The area, which Brown later toured with top department brass, was the scene of several clashes with police Monday afternoon. At one point, looters tried to break into the Boost Mobile store on 71st Street just east of City Sports and a large group of police officers responded. More than two dozen officers, wearing helmets and face shields, and carrying batons stood by.
Some residents stood outside to guard their neighborhoods and deter looters. Some stores hired security. Some boarded up their windows with plywood. Latin Saints gang members chased off looters in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Lopez said in a tweet.
But the looting continued.
In the Logan Square neighborhood early Monday, police officers and looters met each other throughout the night near Diversey Avenue and Kimball Avenue. Cars would line up on Kimball and people would walk or run into the Foot Locker, then come out carrying boxes of shoes.
Officers would ride up to the scene, flashing their lights and shining a spotlight on the looters, who would jump back into their cars and drive away or wait it out. Many of them came back again and again. At one point, several loud reports - possibly gunshots - were heard nearby, causing the officers to leave the scene as quickly as they had come. The looting continued.
"They're our usual looters. Just let them go," an officer said around 1:30 a.m. over the police scanners in response to another call of looting in the area. Neighborhoods such as Chatham, South Chicago, Little Village, Canaryville, West Garfield Park, Calumet Heights and more saw similar destruction by early Monday morning.
Plenty of destruction took place across the suburbs, too.
In Waukegan, police cruisers and shopping centers were damaged. Aurora's downtown was boarded up after looting and clashes between protesters and police. In Evanston, police increased patrols at retail stores. Joliet announced a curfew. Downers Grove saw electronics stores cleaned out. The Oakbrook Center and Yorktown Center malls in the western suburbs closed as a precaution, and Naperville business owners covered storefronts with boards as a preventive measure.
The peaceful protests persisted, too.
Large crowds gathered Monday evening in Uptown on the city's North Side. Thousands of protesters, many wearing masks, set off from the Belmont "L" stop and headed north on Halsted Street, converging near the Stewart School Lofts at West Sunnyside Avenue and Broadway to listen to speakers and join in cheers. Along the way, calls of "Black Lives Matter" filled Boystown streets, where some businesses had boarded up. Volunteers handed out masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and water to marchers. Protesters carried signs with messages such as "Stop killing black people" and "Defund the police."
Dejon Crockran and Liv Upstone, of Edgewater, said they were happy to be able to come out to show support Monday in their own neighborhood.
"Especially since there's been sort of a disconnect it seems from the North Side to the rest of the city as far as what's been going on in the past couple of days," Upstone said. "I think it's really important for North Siders, people that live up here, to come out if they're able."
Crockran felt similarly, saying: "I just want to get out and make a change."
