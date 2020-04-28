Will college campuses reopen in the fall? If they do, expect changes: ‘All of this is in uncharted waters’

At Dominican University in River Forest, about 75% of the school’s 3,000 students live away from campus and commute to classes, according to university data. President Donna Carroll also noted that classes are intimate, with more than half having fewer than 20 students.

While Carroll explores ways to adjust dorms for the hundreds students who do reside on campus, such as placing everyone in a single instead of assigning roommates, she predicts some students might prefer to live at home and travel to classes if the virus is not contained by fall.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if more students chose to commute, at least initially,” she said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if more of our local community, students who perhaps were thinking of going away, might postpone that and perhaps go to college more locally."

To that end, Carroll said Dominican is exploring whether some students can take classes in the flesh while others simultaneously log on with their home computers.

Whatever the outcome, Carroll said the challenge of planning for the fall is not lost on her. Since her school relies predominantly on tuition to operate, a sharp drop in enrollment could be devastating.