Will foreign language classes be a COVID-19 casualty? Some Illinois schools reduce offerings

At Hinsdale South High School, Principal Arwen Pokorny Lyp said only around five students signed up for Latin 1, and four students for German 1 — an unsustainable level of enrollment that prompted the cancellation of the two classes for this coming fall.

“The Latin and German programs are absolutely not being cut, and we have a thriving world language program at the high school,” Pokorny Lyp said, adding that several upper-level course in Latin and German will still be offered in the fall.

“Our belief is this was just an off year ... If we had enough students, obviously we would not have decided not to run the class,” Pokorny Lyp said.

The tepid enrollment might be attributed in part to COVID-19 restrictions that have prohibited recruitment events at feeder middle schools, a practice that has helped enthusiastic teachers attract new crops students, Pokorny Lyp said.

While Hinsdale South students have the option to take Latin 1 and German 1 at the other District 86 high school, Hinsdale Central, Pokorny Lyp said “all of the students seemed to be on the fence, and said they’d rather just change their class.”