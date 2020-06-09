Will there be a second COVID-19 surge in Illinois? These are the stats to watch.
Will there be a second COVID-19 surge in Illinois? These are the stats to watch.

After Illinois flattened the COVID-19 curve, the state began to reopen. More people mingled. Then the George Floyd killing in Minnesota spurred widespread protests.

Along the way, health experts have worried how much these developments may help spread the virus, leading to this key question:

How will we know if -- or when -- a second COVID-19 wave is occurring?

The state has created a dashboard of metrics showing what needs to happen to move from one phase of reopening to the next, such as a lasting drop in hospital admissions or a certain percentage of ICU beds available. But the state has not set out exact criteria for moving back to a previous phase, other than “sustained” poor performance in certain indicators.

Doctors, health officials and researchers watching the data say there are no immediate indications of a resurgence. But concerns remain, particularly because it is so hard to predict whether people will continue to wear masks and avoid close contact in coming days.

“Now that we’re in phase three, it’s anybody’s guess what’s going to happen to the way people are doing social distancing,” said Nigel Goldenfeld, a University of Illinois physics professor who is working with university colleague Sergei Maslov to develop COVID-19 case forecasts.

Airica Steed, the CEO of Sinai Health System, calls it “a day-by-day situation,” a thought echoed by Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua, who’s overseeing Edward-Elmhurst Health’s COVID-19 response.

“I’m anxious to see what happens over the next 10 to 14 days,” Khatua said.

Here are some metrics to watch:

