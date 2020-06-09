Will there be a second COVID-19 surge in Illinois? These are the stats to watch.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After Illinois flattened the COVID-19 curve, the state began to reopen. More people mingled. Then the George Floyd killing in Minnesota spurred widespread protests.

Along the way, health experts have worried how much these developments may help spread the virus, leading to this key question:

How will we know if -- or when -- a second COVID-19 wave is occurring?

The state has created a dashboard of metrics showing what needs to happen to move from one phase of reopening to the next, such as a lasting drop in hospital admissions or a certain percentage of ICU beds available. But the state has not set out exact criteria for moving back to a previous phase, other than “sustained” poor performance in certain indicators.