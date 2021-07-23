‘Windy City Rehab’ home where work was ordered to be stopped sells for $1.5 million

CHICAGO — A North Center home described partly by a “Windy City Rehab” host as “very murder-y” before it was renovated on the HGTV show has sold for $1.455 million, according to online real estate listings.

The building at 1924 W. Berenice, a two-flat that was converted on the show to single family home, was initially put on the market in July 2020 for $1.65 million, online records show.

The listing for the 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath home touts a “state-of-the-art” appliance package in the kitchen, including an eight-burner stove and paneled refrigerator; a primary suite with a “spa-lovers dream en suite” and an island in the walk-in closet; and a wet bar and second laundry room in the basement.

The makeover of the property, purchased in April 2019 for $487,500, was featured on a season two “Windy City Rehab” episode that aired in September.

The Berenice building was one of several where work was temporarily stopped and the city pursued civil action in court, after building inspectors in 2019 determined “Windy City Rehab” team members were performing work beyond the scope of the permit issued to them.

Host Alison Victoria Gramenos and her former business partner and contractor, Donovan Eckhardt, were unable to file new permit applications, and the general contractor license for Eckhardt’s company, Greymark Development Group, was temporarily suspended as part of the city’s decision.

Gramenos’ permit privileges were reinstated earlier this year. The city’s civil case against Berenice was dropped in October.

Another “Windy City Rehab” home is set to hit the market soon. The owners of a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Bucktown house are preparing to publicly list 1803 W. Wabansia for nearly $1.5 million, and it has already hit the private market, listing agent Jill Scott said.

The current owners purchased the home in 2017 for $1.365 million after it was remodeled in an episode that aired on season one of the show, according to online real estate records. Scott said the owners “absolutely love it,” and are selling because they are moving to the suburbs.

