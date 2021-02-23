Wisconsin, Indiana moved down on Chicago’s emergency travel order that now exempts vaccinated people

Travelers from more than a dozen states and territories, including Illinois neighbors Wisconsin and Indiana, no longer will face COVID-19 test restrictions upon arriving in Chicago under the city’s latest travel order update, officials announced Tuesday.

Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin will be bumped down from the “orange tier” to the “yellow tier,” according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Also in this week’s travel order update, Alaska moved up from the yellow to the more restrictive orange tier.

That will leave 31 states in the orange tier, which requires a 10-day quarantine or negative coronavirus test no more than 72 hours before arrival. The yellow category, which will have 18 states and two territories, has no restrictions.

The orange category includes states or territories that have a seven-day rolling average above 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents, while yellow states are under that threshold.