Wisconsin lawmakers urge no fed ‘bailout’ money for Illinois

The letter comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares a Democratic version of a new coronavirus relief package to be considered as early as Friday. She has said any new package must include funding for state and local governments to support first-responder payrolls and deal with revenue shortfalls as a result of the pandemic.

Pelosi has said she is weighing requests of about $1 trillion in aid while the National Governors Association has sought $500 billion. But the White House and Republicans who control the Senate have sought a pause on new relief until currently authorized aid funds make their way through the pipeline.

The letter from Wisconsin Republicans, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, references Illinois’ worst in the nation $138 billion public employee pension debt as well as a recent letter Illinois Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park sent to the state’s congressional delegation seeking at least $41 billion in federal aid, including $10 billion to help stabilize the pension system.