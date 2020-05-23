With growing anger over shutdown, Illinois Republicans saw opportunity to send a message in special pandemic session

Mooney said he believed it made “strategic sense for Republicans to at least push here if not go to the extreme” on reopening the state.

“But that’s the problem. You have the extremists who look irresponsible. They’re betting the public health people are wrong and they’re also betting that people are so fed up with it that they’re going to agree with this sort of thing,” he said. “Take masks. When you see a person without a mask, do you see this as a symbol of freedom or do you see it as a danger sign?”

Ironically, it was Bailey’s challenge to the governor’s ability to issue multiple emergency declarations, and the shutdown orders that ensued, that provided one GOP victory on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General William Barr filed a position statement in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois that argued against the state’s attempt to move Bailey’s case to federal court.

But the Justice Department’s filing also said if the federal district court “declines to remand the case to Illinois circuit court, then it should find that the governor exceeded his authority when issuing the executive orders.”