With late summer cases stubbornly high, Illinois faces a ‘perfect storm’ of COVID-19 risk this fall, researcher says

The patterns aren’t unique to the Chicago region or Illinois -- other northern cities like Boston, Seattle and Minneapolis are also seeing similar trends, Rubin said.

Rubin said the level of social distancing that’s required to reduce transmission “is much, much greater in the wintertime,” and there may come a point in the fall where “it’s going to be a lot safer to be in Miami than it’s going to be in the Northeast or upper Midwest.”

And as influenza season begins to pick up, hospitalization rates are likely to rise once again, as it may be difficult at first to differentiate between patients who have COVID-19 and those with other illnesses that present with similar symptoms, Rubin said.

In an interview with the Tribune, Ezike said public health officials will be pushing hard for the flu shot to be “so widespread, higher than we’ve seen in previous years, just to try to minimize the number of flu illness cases that we’re dealing with.”