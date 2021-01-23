With Muslim ban revoked, families whose image from O’Hare protest went viral reflect on four years of friendship

“That kind of sums up what brought us together and what has just energized our relationship, which is the sense of, very simply put, when you find yourself in a dark situation, you make light,” Bendat-Appell said.

That dynamic has underscored much of their relationship, with the two families often reaching out following turbulent news events that affected Jewish or Muslim people, such as the 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. The two families found comfort in reconnecting during such tragedies, they said, as it reminded them of their hopeful first encounter and the joy of learning about each other’s cultures.

Both families said it was paramount for their children to be exposed to people from other religions and backgrounds, but ultimately, their friendship came naturally because of a genuine connection that included board games, sports talk and generous meals. After pausing to contemplate, Bendat-Appell said his favorite dish that the Yildirims served was their friend’s baklava, made without dairy in observance of the Jewish custom not to mix meat and milk.