With Trump’s Muslim ban revoked, families whose image from O’Hare protest went viral reflect on four years of friendship: ‘We are not so much different’

Shortly after taking office, Trump issued an executive order prohibiting nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Trump’s order was challenged in court, and eventually the Supreme Court upheld a third version that also included some African countries. Hours after his inauguration on Wednesday, Biden made good on his promise to repeal the policy on his first day in office.

Adin’s father, Rabbi Jordan Bendat-Appell, said he thought about the Yildirims, who remain in Schaumburg, when inaugural poet Amanda Gorman recited the line “Where can we find light / In this never-ending shade?” It was an apt reflection of how the two families came to support each other during strife-filled times.

“That kind of sums up what brought us together and what has just energized our relationship, which is the sense of, very simply put, when you find yourself in a dark situation, you make light,” Bendat-Appell said.

That dynamic has underscored much of their relationship, with the two families often reaching out following turbulent news events that affected Jewish or Muslim people, such as the 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. The two families found comfort in reconnecting during such tragedies, they said, as it reminded them of their hopeful first encounter and the joy of learning about each other’s cultures.