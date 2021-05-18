With weeks of session left, dueling ethics bills stalling despite multiple corruption scandals

Democrats are also pushing for a six-month ban on lawmakers becoming lobbyists after they leave the General Assembly. However, Republicans think it should be one year. The Democratic version also says a lawmaker would only have to sit out until their term ends if they resign early, meaning a lawmaker could still resign one day before the end of their term and become a lobbyist the next day.

Most states have some sort of "revolving door" ban, with a year being the most common ban and some states even requiring a two-year "cooling off" period. Curran said one year would be a "giant step forward" for the state and said he hoped that number would be a good median to support the bill.

Curran amended his bill last Thursday and Gillespie said she has not had time to review it so could not comment on specifics of the Republican's proposal.

"I remain committed to passing an ethics package this legislative session and am working with colleagues in both chambers to develop the best package possible," she said. However, time is short for action on any bill with the session set to wrap up May 31. The Republican bill would still need a committee vote before advancing to the floor, and there were promises made to amend the Democrat version before a floor vote.

"We are wasting time. This is not a process that has been transparent. And with just two weeks to go, the matter is now critical. We must pass meaningful ethics reform," Curran said.

