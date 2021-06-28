 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Witnesses: Car struck by train in Chicago drove past gates

  • 0
Metra Train Collision

Metra police and engineers work the scene where a train collided with a vehicle, killing three occupants, including a child, in the 10300 block of South Vincennes in the East Beverly neighborhood of Chicago on Sunday. 

 TYLER LARIVIERE, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Witnesses told investigators that a car in which three people were killed when it was struck by a Metra train in Chicago had pulled out of a row of stopped vehicles and was crossing the tracks when it was struck, a spokesman for the commuter rail system said Monday.

Metra also has "verified that the gates were working as intended" at the time of Sunday's crash, spokesman Mike Gillis said.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on the city's Far South Side. Gillis said the train was heading north into the city at about 75 mph — about 4 mph slower than the speed limit for trains in the area — when the car carrying three adults and a child was hit.

For this list, we’re discussing railway accidents that tragically involved the loss of human life, as well as extensive damages and casualties.

Metra officials have said that the train pushed the car about a half-mile before it came to a complete stop. The force of the impact caused the car to catch fire and the train's front car to partially derail.

Two adults and the child were pronounced dead at the scene and a 43-year-old man, who also was in the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital in good to fair condition.

The train's conductor and engineer also reported injuries, though they were believed to be non-life threatening, Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said. She said 41 passengers aboard the train declined medical attention and were transported to a different station so they could continue their way into the city.

People are also reading…

The names of the three people who died have not been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill headed to Pritzker could set up a wave of annual property tax hikes

Bill headed to Pritzker could set up a wave of annual property tax hikes

Legislation headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk could set the stage for a wave of annual real estate tax increases across Illinois by giving local taxing bodies the ability to make up for refunds they’ve issued due to erroneous property over-assessments by shifting those costs onto the rest of their taxpayers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden supports federal probe for building collapse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News