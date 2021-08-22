 Skip to main content
Woman ejected from vehicle in single-car accident in Macoupin County dies; four injured

MACOUPIN COUNTY — A Missouri woman is dead and three other passengers, all children, and the driver of the vehicle were hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident Friday in Macoupin County.

Katelynn Cook-McCutcheon, 28, of Warrenton, Missouri, died after she was ejected from the vehicle in the single-car accident at about 4:21 p.m. Friday. The accident involved the vehicle losing a tire and flipping over the median on Interstate 55, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

An unidentified 3-year-old from Warrenton, Missouri, was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, per the news release. Two other children, a 3-year-old from Warrenton, Missouri, and a 7-year-old from Wright City, Missouri, along with the driver of the vehicle, John McCutcheon, 51, also of Warrenton, Missouri, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, McCutcheon, was later cited with operating a vehicle in an unsafe condition and for driving an uninsured vehicle, according to ISP.

McCutcheon was northbound on I-55 when the rear tire fell off his 2003 Ford Explorer. He proceeded to lose control of the vehicle, which hit the median of the road and overturned, according to ISP.

Cook-McCutcheon was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to ISP.

That stretch of the interstate was closed for about four hours following the accident. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

