Woman found dead in suburban Chicago snowbank identified

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Authorities have released the name of a 40-year-old homeless woman found dead in a snowbank in suburban Chicago.
Officers found the body of Tisha Garrison about 12:30 p.m. Saturday lying in a snowbank in a parking lot in northwest suburban Park Ridge, a statement from Park Ridge Police on Monday said.
She was staying at shelters in the Chicago area, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet ruled on a cause of death, police said.
Park Ridge Police and a major case assistance team are conducting a death investigation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
