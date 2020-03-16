Woodford polling place moves to restaurant from church with COVID-19 attendee

EUREKA -- A Germantown Hills-area polling place needed to be moved because a regular visitor there was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The coronavirus scare resulted in Gov. JB Pritzker mandating suspension of on-premises partaking at Illinois restaurants and bars.

It might not quite be a case of luck happening when preparation meets opportunity. But Woodford County Clerk Dawn Kupfer will take it.

The Monte Cristo Room at Michael's Italian Feast restaurant in Germantown Hills is to play host to voting Tuesday in the Illinois primary election, Kupfer said Monday.

Voters in Worth Township precincts 4, 5 and 6 are to cast ballots there. They were reassigned from Willow Hill United Methodist Church.

The first reported COVID-19 patient in the Tri-County area is a member of the Willow Hill congregation, it was revealed Saturday. The patient was identified only as a man in his 70s.

Shortly after that announcement, a Michael's representative contacted Kupfer.

"I'm not even sure how she knew about the deal with the church," Kupfer said. "I think she was just reaching out and being helpful.