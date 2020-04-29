Woodford prosecutor: County won't prosecute violations of stay-at-home order

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

“There are certainly due-process issues with a continued stay-at-home order,” Minger wrote. “The law does not provide for a quarantine of the state, only individuals that have a contagious illness.”

His email also said the public should determine what is best and safest for them and their community. “Bottom line is as it stands at this moment, the extension of the stay-at-home order will not be prosecuted or enforced in Woodford County,” Minger wrote. "If that means going back to work and opening restaurants and bars and stores, then they should.”