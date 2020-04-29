Woodford prosecutor: County won't prosecute violations of stay-at-home order

EUREKA — Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger says he will not enforce the modified stay-at-home order extended by May 30 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Minger made his position known in a now-viral email sent to the sheriff's department, health department, emergency management agency and Woodford County Board. Director Kent McCanless and Woodford County Board Chairman John Krug.
“There are certainly due-process issues with a continued stay-at-home order,” Minger wrote. “The law does not provide for a quarantine of the state, only individuals that have a contagious illness.”
His email also said the public should determine what is best and safest for them and their community. “Bottom line is as it stands at this moment, the extension of the stay-at-home order will not be prosecuted or enforced in Woodford County,” Minger wrote. "If that means going back to work and opening restaurants and bars and stores, then they should.”
He did not return requests for comment Wednesday. Woodford County has had 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death.
The health department issued a statement Wednesday saying it "highly recommends the public to continue to follow Governor Pritzker's Executive Order."
During a county board meeting last week, health department Administrator Hillary Aggertt said wearing masks and continued social distancing could reduce exposure. “Going back to the way it was before could cause high risk,” she said.
The statement said "WCHD urges the public to use precautions such as proper hand hygiene, social distancing (at least 6 feet) and wearing a mask."
Emergency Management Agency Director Kent McCanless said the county's emergency declaration provides access to supplies, assistance and any possible funding. The agency has been distributing homemade masks made by volunteers in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
8 changes to the Illinois stay-at-home order starting Friday
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.