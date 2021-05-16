 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Worker dies after concrete vaulted sidewalk collapses on him in Chicago, officials say
0 comments
topical

Worker dies after concrete vaulted sidewalk collapses on him in Chicago, officials say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A 53-year-old worker died after a concrete vaulted sidewalk collapsed on him Saturday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, officials said.

Just after 11 a.m., the man was underneath a walkway when a slab of concrete fell on him in the 1800 block of West 23rd Street, Chicago police said.

Despite a brightened financial picture, battle looms over Pritzker’s tax changes and federal relief money as legislators work toward a budget

The Chicago Fire Department received a call for a trench collapse or a special rescue around 11:15 a.m., said department spokesman Larry Merritt. Crews brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris.

Bud's the world's happiest dog. But he hates guitars and aluminum.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Merritt said he believed the man died at the scene.

The man was identified as Angel Robles, who lived on the same block where the concrete fell, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 11:42 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington to discuss federal aid, hear reports on fire and police

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Legacy of Coach Jerry Sloan lives on in Illinois hometown
People

Legacy of Coach Jerry Sloan lives on in Illinois hometown

McLeansboro isn't just where Jerry and his late wife, Bobbye Sloan, were from. The couple and their three children lived here in the years when Jerry was between coaching the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz, and the family came back here every off season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News