Worker dies after concrete vaulted sidewalk collapses on him in Chicago, officials say

CHICAGO — A 53-year-old worker died after a concrete vaulted sidewalk collapsed on him Saturday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, officials said.

Just after 11 a.m., the man was underneath a walkway when a slab of concrete fell on him in the 1800 block of West 23rd Street, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department received a call for a trench collapse or a special rescue around 11:15 a.m., said department spokesman Larry Merritt. Crews brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Merritt said he believed the man died at the scene.

The man was identified as Angel Robles, who lived on the same block where the concrete fell, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 11:42 a.m.

