WWII bomber to land at Springfield airport

SPRINGFIELD — One of the most iconic airplanes of World War II will land at 11 a.m. Monday at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield.

The Airbase Arizona Flying Museum is bringing its fully restored B-25, Maid in the Shade, to the airport for tours and living history flights.

Public ground tours will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday through Aug. 22.

Living history flights can be booked online at azcaf.org/tour or by calling 480-462-2992.

The B-25 was one of the best weapons and most versatile aircraft of the war. The heavily armed plane was used for high- and low-level bombing, strafing, reconnaissance and submarine patrol. It participated in the Doolittle Raiders' 1942 raid over Tokyo and saw duty in every combat area flown by U.S., Dutch, British, Chinese, Russian and Australian forces.

Maid in the Shade served with the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron at Serragia Airbase, Corsica. It flew 15 combat missions over Italy and Yugoslavia between Nov. 4 and Dec. 31, 1944, mostly targeting railroad bridges.

The Airbase Arizona Flying Museum is a unit of the commemorative Air Force. Its mission is to educate, inspire and honor via flight and living history experiences. It is a not-for-profit educational organization and a Blue Star Family museum and is affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution.

