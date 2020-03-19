71-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Springfield

A 71-year-old Florida woman who was being treated for COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center has died.

The woman had been visiting Springfield when she became ill. She was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Sangamon County and the first death in the area. She is the second person to die from the disease in Illinois.

She lived in Orlando, Florida, with her son who recently traveled to Switzerland. Officials suspect he contracted the virus there and is now in an Orlando hospital after also testing positive for COVID-19.

The woman was in contact with her son about 36 hours before leaving to visit family in Springfield. She showed no symptoms of the virus when she traveled by airplane on March 7.

Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Memorial Health System, said the woman's death was all the more reason for area residents to socially distance themselves to protect the most vulnerable.

"Now more than ever, we call on our community to take care of themselves and each other, to be vigilant and willing to make sacrifices to help curb the spread of this virus," Govindaiah said. "That means refraining from going out in public if you are sick, practicing social distancing and frequently washing your hands with soap and water. It is vital that we protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus, including older adults and people with compromised immune systems."

