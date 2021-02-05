‘You guys are appreciated’: 4 Chicago-area vaccinated health care workers will attend the Super Bowl as guests of the Bears and NFL

The Salmans received the vaccine the first day it was available to them.

“It was a huge relief, and just a light at the end of the tunnel that this is our solution right now,” Jacob Salman said. “And we’re lucky that it came so fast. I mean, it was a long year, but in the sense of a vaccine, it was fast.”

Ferrell made up her mind early that she would get the vaccine as soon as it was available to her. But she originally didn’t tell anyone except for the people in her home she was getting it because of the many people she knew who were uncertain about vaccination or had strong opinions about it.

“When I entered the room, everybody was excited to be there, like the air in that room was completely different,” Ferrell said. “It was only after being in that room, with all of these like-minded people, that I realized, I don’t want to hide this decision. I’m not making it because I’m embarrassed or I’m uninformed or forced. I made this decision, and I’m proud to have done it, so when I posted about it, I said, ‘I’m doing this to protect myself, my family, and I’m protecting your loved ones that are in my care.’ ”

Now Ferrell is happy to be a part of the message Sunday during the Super Bowl that the vaccine — while not a fix-all — is going to make life safer for everyone.