You’ve gotten your second COVID-19 vaccination shot. When will your life get back to normal?

Life post-vaccine

Warren James, a 35-year-old manufacturing worker who goes into work every day, has largely stayed away from restaurants even when the establishments have been allowed to open their doors to customers.

But with one shot down, James thinks he might be able to loosen some of his personal restrictions. He hopes to visit his parents in Florida when they are vaccinated too, and may think about dining out again, while taking the proper precautions.

“Even if it’s technically allowed in the city of Chicago, I haven’t been wanting to do that,” he said.

Michael Molinaro, 67, of Wheaton, is also trying to figure out what his personal comfort level is, once he is inoculated.

Molinaro hasn’t been able to visit his daughter in New York in nearly a year, and he hopes to be able to see her graduate from law school later this year. He believes he will be able to see more friends, while still abiding by social distancing and mask guidelines.

“The isolation has been maddening,” he said.

Both men, though, have struggled with their second appointment.