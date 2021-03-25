Young Latinas are planning 2021 quinceañeras, though worries remain in a community devastated by the pandemic

“It caught me off guard. I didn’t think they would say no. They are also Hispanic,” Robledo said. “It’s almost an honor to get invited.”

Even before the state announced the “bridge” phase that would expand capacity limits to 250 people from 50, families started venturing out to shops in the Little Village neighborhood to pick out dresses for their daughters.

Quinceañera dresses are big, brightly colored and puffy with ruffles that stretch from the waist to the floor. These debutantelike gowns are often paired with a crown. Picking the dress is the first step in planning quinceañeras.

On a sunny and warm Saturday, Novias Davila, a quinceañera store on 26th Street, had four families lined up outside the door as four more were inside looking at and trying on dresses. The store only allows up to 50% capacity inside per state restrictions.

Owner Tania Hernandez said business has picked up since late February, and she is getting a few orders for dresses needed later this summer. Hernandez said dresses range in price from $400 to about $1,500.

Hernandez said her shop made almost no new sales last year. What kept her business running were orders families had placed in advance for 2020 events, she said. There were a few events like drive-thru celebrations, she said.