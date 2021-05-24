Your pet helped you get through the pandemic. What happens now?

“They’ve had their puppies 24/7,” he said. “They’re very worried about what happens when they go back to work.”

Allyn Huston said he didn’t spent a lot of time with his Shih Tzu Emma when he was working in the front office of a West Loop hotel. That changed in March 2020, when he was laid off in the early days of the pandemic.

Huston and Emma hung out together and took more walks. He has been a near-constant presence for half the 3-year-old dog’s life. “She helped me,” said Huston, 48, of Lawndale. “I wasn’t as stressed.”

On Thursday, the hotel called Huston back to work, starting in early June. He’s mulling what that will mean for Emma, whether he should hire a dog walker, and how confused she’ll be at the start of the day.

“She sees me putting on my clothes, she assumes we’re going,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be an adjustment period.”