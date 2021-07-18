YouTube removes, then restores Illinois school board video

JOHNSBURG — YouTube removed a video of a suburban Chicago school board's meeting because the social media platform determined it could spread misinformation about COVID-19.

But the video's disappearance was short-lived, and a school board member said it's not clear why YouTube initially removed the video.

After YouTube took down the video of a Tuesday Johnsburg School District 12 Board meeting, the video was restored on Friday. In restoring the video, YouTube cited an exemption to its policies regarding when videos should be removed, the Northwest Herald reported.

The northwest suburban Chicago school district was working to appeal the removal before the video was restored Friday, said District 12 school board member Steve Link.

Link said the board was not made aware of specifically what was said or shown on the video of the meeting that YouTube initially found in violation of its policies.

A handful of people urged District 12 officials at Tuesday's meeting to make masks optional for all students, whether or not they've been vaccinated against COVID-19. Some raised concerns about cardiac issues resulting from COVID-19 vaccines and argued that kids don't spread the virus.

District 12 has decided to make face coverings optional for all students, but has recommended that those who have not gotten vaccinated continue to wear masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health have said unvaccinated staff and students should wear masks in classrooms for the upcoming year.