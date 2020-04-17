State Farm extends 'pause' of in-house office work to May 15; Country Financial workers remain at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The pause of in-office work at State Farm facilities across the country, including the insurer's Bloomington headquarters, has been extended until May 15.

"The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority," State Farm spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer said Friday. "We continue to serve our customers as the vast majority of our employees have been working from home for a month.

"Our approach to reopening State Farm facilities will be informed by medical professionals and government guidelines to determine what makes the most sense. For now, we have decided employees who are working at home should continue to do so through at least May 15.

Country Financial employees at corporate offices will work from home through at least April 30. "However, we will continue to evaluate our plans and make adjustments as needed to keep employees and clients safe," said spokesman Christopher Stroisch.