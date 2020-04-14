Stranded Ugandan missionary couple blessed by 'a community spirit' in Paxton

PAXTON — After spending a month stranded in Paxton because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charles Magumba and his wife, Destiny, were hoping to return home, perhaps on Wednesday, to Uganda.
But on Tuesday, the couple learned Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni had extended his lockdown of the East African country by another 21 days.
The couple are eager to return home, where their four children are being cared for by Magumba's mother in Iganga, Uganda, where he leads two Christian ministries and a school and other programs for children.
"My mother, who is single, can't go out to walk because of this lockdown and she has a family now of 11 people in the house," said Magumba. "She has to feed 11 people without any government support. We would love to go home to be with our children and take care of them and live a normal life in some way in our home.
"We are a bit confused, disappointed and very sad in that we can't go home until the fifth of May, but at the same time we are very grateful that Royce Baier and his family and the First United Methodist Church of Paxton and some others, including the Hudson drug store and the IGA grocery store, have been so generous."
Since March 12, the Magumbas have been staying in a guest house next door to Baier Funeral Home, operated by Royce and Sheila Baier.
"The Methodist minister called and asked if we would provide lodging for them and I said, 'Sure,'" said Royce Baier. "What a weird set of circumstances for them to be stuck here. They come here to this country on a mission, a journey and get here right when the pandemic hits. And here we are. God works in mysterious ways."
The Magumbas came to Paxton to attend a three-day prayer conference at the invitation of the First United Methodist Church of Paxton. They planned to leave on March 23 to visit three Rockford pastors for two weeks before heading to Tennessee to attend a retreat for ministers and their spouses for a couple of weeks before returning to Uganda on April 30.
But they never left Paxton: Their Rockford host's doctor advised against anyone staying in his home because the host's pre-existing medical issues could put him at greater risk of contracting the deadly virus.
Then Uganda banned all commercial flights, except for cargo transports and emergencies due to COVID-19.
"What troubles me a bit is why (the Ugandan) government wouldn't let us go home. Of course I understand the whole world is on lockdown. People are afraid, the numbers are still up," said Magumba. "So why not let the citizens return home and put us in institutionalized quarantine for 14 days and and then afterward we could be freed?"
"I told Charles that he had to stay here; that he had no business going anywhere else," said Baier. "Who knows what is going to happen in (Uganda). This is the safest place for him to be and he can stay here until he can go home."
The generosity of the Paxton community has turned their predicament into a positive one, said Magumba. "They have done so much for us, and it has made us develop deep relationships with people in Paxton," he added.
The Baiers have "accommodated us in their guest house at no cost to us. They have been paying all the (utility) bills. And for that, we are very appreciative," said Magumba.
Other Paxton residents, including Carl Hudson, come almost daily to bring cooked meals. The IGA grocery store provided a gift card so they could get up to $50 of free groceries, said Magumba.
Hudson, whose son operates the Hudson Drug Shop, "just checks on us and gives us little gifts to keep our spirits high," said Magumba.
"We are just one family among many," said Hudson about his assistance. "I think that's just the spirit you find in our central plains, so to speak."
And on Sunday, Magumba was able to do something he does in Uganda: preach.
"The local radio station called us. We didn't ask them. They said, 'We know you are stuck here and you are a pastor. Could you please say something to the people on Easter Day?'"
So Magumba delivered a 20-minute sermon over the airwaves.
"We celebrated Easter during COVID-19, a very difficult, unprecedented time ... and I just reminded people that we don't belong to ourselves, that we belong to God," he said.
Hudson listened to the radio sermon.
"He said, 'God is in control. I acknowledge that. Here I am and when we get back, hopefully, we'll go on with our lives,' in so many words," said Hudson. "He accepted his situation and was quite thankful that he'd been provided for.
"In my words, there was a possibility that he could have been stuck in a tent between Rockford and Nashville," said Hudson. "Thank God, he was placed where a community spirit lives."
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.