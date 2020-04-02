Taxing bodies consider options if McLean County property tax payments delayed

“We certainly understand that this is an unprecedented situation and citizens are facing challenging times,” Reece said in an email. “We appreciate the efforts of the McLean County Board to adapt to citizens’ needs. The result of delayed property tax revenue would be evaluated as we move forward and have a better understanding of how our general fund revenues will perform through this crisis.”

The town usually gets a noticeable increase in income tax payments in May, October and February, but receipts are typically stable each month. The town won’t see a severe impact due to the filing deadline moving to July, Reece said.

Reece said the town would be concerned with potential long-term impact of resident losing their jobs.

The 2020 fiscal year budget began April 1. Reece said staff will continue monitoring both revenues and expenses and will address concerns with council members as the pandemic progresses.

Bloomington District 87

Superintendent Barry Reilly said ramifications from a delay could be severe and create cash flow issues. Options would include establishing lines of credit with local banks or issuing tax anticipation warrants.